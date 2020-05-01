Lady Gaga appears in the arms of a new man

Lady Gaga was spotted Sunday in the company of the entrepreneur Michael Polansky at the Super Bowl. According to the site “Page Six”, the singer and her new little friend would have met a month ago.

Lady Gaga has created the surprise on this Sunday, 2 February 2020, then she walked out of the stadium, where took place the much-hyped Super Bowl in Miami. The singer of 33 years walked arm-in-arm with his new sweetheart, Michael Polansky. The site “Page Six” it was revealed that the new love of the interpreter of “Paparazzi” was a graduate of mathematics and computer science from Harvard, and he is today at the head of the Parker group, founded in 2015 by the co-founder of Facebook Sean Parker. This is a company that specializes in the media council, the value of which exceeds 600 million dollars. Michael Polansky also led the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, institute of cancer research.

Several sources have revealed to the american media that Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky would have encountered there a month previously at an event organised by Sean Parker for his business in his villa in Los Angeles. “Michael is a very smart guy, very serious, and that has always been discreet, said one of the sources. It is said that Gaga would have met at an event hosted by Sean Parker in his house (…). Sean has also organized a party for her birthday in Los Angeles in December and Gaga and Michael were both there,” continued the source.

On 31 December, the actress of “A star is Born” and the beautiful brown had been spotted celebrating New Year together in Las Vegas. The two lovebirds had even been filmed without their knowledge while they were kissing in a restaurant, just after Lady Gaga finished her concert.

A few days before their first appearance together at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga and his companion were caught on camera by paparazzi while they were kissing on the balcony of their rented villa to the time of their stay in Miami. Michael Polanski was present on Saturday to attend the delivery of her beautiful at the at&T TV Super Saturday Night Show. He was spotted in a VIP lounge in full discussion with the mother of Lady Gaga, Cynthia Germanotta, while the singer offered a fabulous show to the public.

Michael Polansky is the fourth companion known as Lady Gaga. First couple up in 2011 with Luc Carl, her boyfriend of long standing, the star then fiancée in 2015, with actor Taylor Kinney. A year later, the two lovers have announced their break-up to the general surprise. Lady Gaga has then found solace in the arms of his agent Christian Carino, with whom she has betrothed in 2017. Their relationship unfortunately did not last, the agent and her star announcing their separation in February 2019. It is hoped that Michael Polansky will be the right for Lady Gaga.

