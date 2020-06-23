Lady Gaga appears without pants in the middle of the street !

From the beginning of 2020, Lady Gaga appears with her boyfriend Michael Polansky. But this time, she does not wear pants !

For a long time, Lady Gaga has not wanted to take their relationship to the big day with Michael Polansky. But now she appears with him, and without pants ! Well, things have advanced !

In the last photo of a paparazzi, we see the singer with a sweat shirt fuchsia pink. But the peculiarity of it all is that she does not wear pants ! You must be hot after all.

Well, fortunately, Lady Gaga is very well-accompanied. Has arms : Michael Polansky, his girlfriend since now a good part of the time. And the couple still look so in love with him. According to what one sees on the social networks.

They say that in the beginning, not the star wanted to appear with him. Things have changed since then ! In any case, the couple spends a good quarantine together. Do not leave any more !

Lady Gaga still in love with Michael Polansky

In April she announced in a show in which she had never been so in love. Michael Polansky, therefore, is” the love of his life “. A relationship that is a pleasure to see. In social networks, the couple post often selfies in their daily lives.

However, everything that had not begun well. A source tells the Entertainment Tonight “In the beginning she wanted to keep their relationship quiet. She had just put an end to a relationship and, therefore, wanted to take the time. ”

But finally Lady Gaga change your mind. ” But they had a very deep connection directly. It was too hard not to talk about it. Spent all the time together, so I decided to post a photo on Instagram. “

Since then, the lovers are not hiding anything more. Who regularly post photos of themselves and their love. The source also asked :” Lady Gaga is really in love with him. The chemistry between them is undeniable.”

