Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Patrice Michaud

This week, in the 5@7 iHeartRadio with Patrick Langlois :

Sia has unveiled a new song titled Togetherfirst extract from the soundtrack to the official film Music directed by the singer and australian.

After Brad Pitt, the turn of Post Malone to launch its rosé baptized House No. 9!

Patrice Michaud and the OSQ offered us a magical moment in interpreting a version of symphony of the song The fire of each day.

More than 20 years after its release, Baby One More Time of Britney Spears has been awarded best first single of all time by the magazine Rolling Stone.

And the highly anticipated duo Rain On Me of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande is released this Friday!

