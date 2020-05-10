Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Bebe Rexha…: the necklines of stars to AMA’s – Actu Lady Gaga

Bebe Rexha, Kat Graham, Olivia Munn : ultra groomed to AMA’s!
And
what about the outfit of Bebe Rexha? The singer has dared to record
tigress ultra low-cut, revealing her generous chest. Kat
Graham, meanwhile, has walked the red carpet in a black outfit
transparent, revealing to us by the same occasion, his perfect body!
Finally
Olivia Munn has worn the outfit the less extravagant of all her sisters.
The presenter was radiant in a gown of flowers. Short and strapless the
clothing highlighted the shapes of the top. Once more, the
American Music Awards ceremony we awarded the most beautiful
outfits of our favourite stars.