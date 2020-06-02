Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Britney Spears… Zoom in on the divas at the top of the charts! – Actu Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga joins Ariana Grande, Britney Spears and Mariah Carey on the podium of the singers who have reached the first place of the rankings with several of their hits. With the title “Rain on Me”, she performs the feat of having eight of its titles at the top of the Billboard Hot 100!

Zoom in on the records of the biggest divas in the world.

Lady Gaga: the Mother Monster of the charts

Lady Gaga is not his first big hit with “Rain on Me”. As soon as the output of the first hit of his career, the singer broke records. In January 2009 it is with “Just Dance” that it explodes everything in its path. Another mega hit of the superstar that is directly hoisted to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 is “Poker Face” in April 2009.

“Born This Way” in February 2011 was one of the titles most played of the year and has allowed Gaga to win the third no. 1 of his career. A feat held for more than six weeks! More recently, Lady Gaga tops with the song written for the film “A Star is Born”. “Shallow”, a duet with Bradley Cooper, took the first place of the rankings from the month of February 2018.

Finally, thanks to Ariana Grande and the duet “Rain on Me”, the singer is riding once again on the road to success and takes the place of Queen B and Megan Thee Stallion with their remix of “Savage”.

With this latest record, Lady Gaga is the third female star to reach the first place in the ranking Hot 100 during three decades : in the years 2000, 2010 and 2020. She joined as well, Beyoncé and Mariah Carey on the podium of the greatest artists of recent times.

Ariana Grande at the top of the sales

At only 26 years old, Ariana Grande has everything a great! Remember, she had everything stashed in 2018 thanks to his album “Thank U “Next”. The single self-titled was even stayed for seven weeks in first position in the Billboard Hot 100 in the month of November 2018. Subsequently, it is the title magical “7 rings” that has just exploded. In February 2019, Ariana Grande pays tribute to his friends in this title, which remains more than eight weeks at the top of the ratings.

The year 2020 is also a synonym of success for Ariana Grande. His collaboration with Justin Bieber “Stuck With U”, released in the month of may last, stayed for a week at the top of the charts in the us.

This time, the singer won his fourth number 1 of his career thanks to “Rain on Me”, a duet with Lady Gaga.

Beyoncé: queen of the past three decades

Throughout her career, Beyoncé has been at least seven times number 1 ranking Hot 100. Within the list of all his hits have been at the top of the us charts, one finds “Crazy in Love” featuring Jay-Z, “Baby Boy” with Sean Paul, “Check On It”, a duet with Slim Thug, “Irreplaceable” ,”Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. Finally, the latest hit from Queen B that has not gone unnoticed is the remix of “Savage” in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

This performance allows Queen B to beat a new record! It becomes, in effect, the second female artist in solo to be number 1 during three decades in a row. Beyoncé has, indeed, been at the top of the Hot 100, in the years 2000, 2010 and 2020!

Britney Spears at the top

Britney Spears has reached five times the first place of the Billboard Hot 100 during his career! The legendary “Baby One More Time” has also enabled it to break records. The title released in 1999 remained not less than 32 weeks at the top of the charts and has sold over 8 million copies in the first few days. It is also the fifth single by a female artist with the most sold on the planet!

Among the list of number 1’s Britney Spears, there’s also the remix of “S&M” with Rihanna. “Womanizer” was released in October 2008, stayed a few weeks at the top of the charts. In 2009, it is the hit, “3,” which proved a massive hit. Finally, the singer explodes with “Hold it Against Me” in 2011.

Mariah Carey: unbeaten since the 90’s

Mariah Carey is THE singer of all records. It has reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 more than 19 times since the beginning of his career! Among his greatest hits are “We belong Together”, “Always Be My Baby”, “Hero”, “Fantasy” and many others…

The diva has experienced a resurgence of success last year thanks to his hit christmas “All I Want For Christmas is You”. The song, originally released in the 90’s, has taken the first place in the rankings in December 2019 ! This feat has enabled Mariah Carey to be the only female artist in the world to be number 1 for four decades continuous: in the years 90, 2000, 2010 and 2020.