Lady Gaga asks Macron to mobilize more resources against the Covid-19

The american popstar has asked the French president to support the fight against the sars coronavirus.



The singer Lady Gaga has reproached Emmanuel Macron on Monday on Twitter, to ask the president of the Republic “to support the international fight against the Covid-19”, involved with “the United Nations, the Coalition for innovations in the field of epidemic preparedness, and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, founded by Bill Gates.

In a series of tweets, Lady Gaga was approached in the same terms Justin Trudeau, the canadian Prime minister, and the president of the european Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

A concert to support the April 18,

The pop diva american had intervened live on 6 April at a press conference of the WHO to announce a concert broadcast on television and online on April 18 under the banner “One World : Together in the home”, “support to health professionals on the front line” of the fight against the new coronavirus.

Are planned at this great show, unique in its shape Andrea Bocelli, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, John Legend, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.