Lady Gaga asks what is Fortnite, the web responds with a sense of humor

By
James Reno
-
30


Video Games

The singer has unleashed a torrent of reactions on Twitter.

It is abundantly troller. While the fans of Fortnite flocked again on their favorite game after a mysterious black hole, Lady Gaga is out of the woods with a question that made spot :” What’s fortnight ? “he wondered , on Twitter this October 15.

Read also > Fortnite no longer available, and the reactions are flippantes [VIDÉO]

Not content with flaying the name of the game phenomenon – “fortnight” means “fifteen days,” in the language of Shakespeare, his ignorance (feigned ?) a lot of laughs, the social network, whose it has long been the undisputed queen. The streamer star Ninja in the specialized site IGN via the platform Twitch, each has put his grain of salt. Miscellany.



