Lady Gaga at the MET Gala, 2019: a guest of honor at the look out of the ordinary – Actu Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga on the red carpet dares to strip-tease…

Surprise! Under the pink dress of Lady Gaga was hiding another outfit, more sober. After landing on the red carpet, Lady Gaga is stripped to leave a strapless dress of the same creator. On the steps, that which has been revealed to the eyes of the public thanks to her song “Just Dance” has posed with a black umbrella in front of the photographers. She was also wearing makeup for the occasion by Marc Jacobs Beauty. Lady Gaga has opted for very long eyelashes. On the side of his jewellery, the artist has made trusted to Tiffany & Co for her rings, her necklace and pair of earrings.

After the black, Lady Gaga has wished to return to pink. It has as well unveiled another outfit, this time a satin sheath gown. A look she accessorized with a pair of solar, and an old phone.

And to close the show, Lady Gaga had dared the lingerie and the fishnet tights. The singer has also chosen to push a small cart golden that contained hats pink color and the bottle on which was inscribed “Haus of Gaga”, the name of the collective of artists that surrounds it.