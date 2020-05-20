Lady Gaga au naturel: the change is incredible from “A Star Is Born” – Actu Lady Gaga

In 2008, when it is on the front of the stage, the fans were wrong to award the true physics of the singer. Behind his glasses and his outfits, it is difficult to imagine the traits of Lady Gaga. Lately, she has adopted a look more sober and hairstyles less extravagant in line with his character in “A Star Is Born”.

Lady Gaga’s natural, no make-up in “A Star Is Born”

Almost ten years after the release of “Poker Face” on October 22, 2008, the movie event, directed by Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”, will be released on October 3, 2018. Lady Gaga appears to be metamorphosed. In the film, the star plays the role of Ally, a singer ultra self conscience that tries to break into the music. A story close to his own. Lady Gaga has repeatedly declared to have been long bound by his physical.

In the film, under the direction of Bradley Cooper, she agrees to drop his mask. During the promotion of the film, she wrote to Gala: “As you know, I love makeup and disguise myself. Also, when Bradley asked me to appear in the natural, I was really scared. But to play in his film, I had to absolutely trust him (…) I do not regret my decision, I never thought of myself as open in my entire life. I put down all my doubts, all my fears, my pains and my sorrows…” A revealed total that it confirms in press conference: “Before we turn a trial, Bradley Cooper looked at me and held a cotton pad in his hand. He laid down along my face and saw that it was makeup. There was only a little bit of makeup… he pulled It off saying, “I don’t want absolutely any makeup on your face (…) Without the fireworks.” A state of complete vulnerability that has guided the star to the acceptance of herself. A letting go that has worked. The singer, acclaimed for her performance in the film “A Star Is Born”, was awarded the Oscar for best original song, Golden Globe for best original song and two Grammy Awards for “Shallow”.

Since the film, it appears more often without makeup, with clothes more sober in public. Last February, she published on her profile Instagram a photo of her, out of the shower, without make-up, revealing his freckles.