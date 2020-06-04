Lady Gaga, back in the dance

Cover of the album “Chromatica” (Streamline/Interscope Records), Lady Gaga. INTERSCOPE RECORDS / AP

The release of an album of Lady Gaga would be the sign that the return to business in the music industry. At least for the superstars international activities, very vertically integrated, and include songs and music videos, fashion, marketing, emulation, social networking, concerts (a subsidiary today off), possibly cinema.

In this last sector, the singer of dance in new york has surprised his fans (affectionately known as ” Little Monsters “) in 2018, taking the leading female role in the remake country-pop ofA Star Is Born, signed Bradley Cooper, this has allowed him to get the Oscar for best original song for Shallow, a ballad launched by a dry guitar.

In heir to Madonna – who had she even took a model on David Bowie – Lady Gaga has made of the transformism its creed, whether for its extravagant outfits (palm for its dress trimmed with pieces of meat in 2010) or his albums. His sixth studio recording, including the initial release scheduled for April 10, has been shifted to may 29, due to the pandemic of Covid-19, exception to the rule.

Compressors and Auto-Tune

Chromatica is a return to the origins, dance floor and mirror balls, a celebration, without deduction of house music, it comes from Chicago or Paris, the eurodance and outgrowths of the disco. A flood of beats and gimmicks of digital, where the machinery reigns supreme with its compressors and its filters, its rhythmic layers and its use of Auto-Tune, the software of automation of the voice. Which is unfortunate because Stefani Germanotta, unlike Madonna, is a singer with an extended range, as she demonstrated in 2014 with the album Cheek to Cheek, measuring up to the standards of jazz in the company of veteran crooner Tony Bennett.

Read also Lady Gaga, hyper-show business

“Chromatica” is distinguished by its tiresome monochrome, without any of the thirteen titles is not imposed

Under a cover with the warrior of the heroic fantasy genre (a pastiche of the barbarians, erotic Boris Vallejo), Chromatica is the name of an imaginary world in which Lady Gaga takes refuge to escape the ugliness of it. This concept deserved a dimension operatic with three short preludes orchestral (Chromatica I, II and III), transient lulls announcing so many acts. The beat discoid d’Alice in fact gives immediately the tempo, in which the drive will not deviate : Chromatica is distinguished by its tiresome monochrome, without any of the thirteen titles is not imposed with the force and evidence of Just Dance, Poker Face or Paparazzi, the three locomotives The Fame (2008). With the help of producer moroccan RedOne, this first album was brilliantly renovated électroclash on a background of synths in agony.

You still 36.31% of this article to read. The suite is restricted to subscribers.