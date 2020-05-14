Lady Gaga : back on her tour “The Monster Ball Tour” – News Lady Gaga

An international tour

1 year and 5 months, this is the time that lasted the tour “The Monster Ball Tour” by Lady Gaga. From November 2009 to may 2011, the singer that many know for his character eccentric has traveled the entire planet to meet his fans. In total, the U.s. has provided not less than 201 representations. Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, Mexico… The singer has visited a very large number of countries (25 in total). In France, Lady Gaga poses its suitcases for the first time the 21 and 22 may 2010 in Paris (Bercy Arena), and then to Strasbourg three days later. In December 2010, Toulouse, Lyon, and again the Parisians were treated to another concert of Lady Gaga in the framework of the tour “The Monster Ball Tour”.

A concert in four parts

For “The Monster Ball” Tour, Lady Gaga and her artistic team have made the choice to cut the concert into four major parts. Over the progression of the concert, thus, one discovers a Lady Gaga more or less wise, or eccentric. Between two parties, the singer gives the audience interludes which fit perfectly in his image. To open the second part of the concert, the interlude Puke reveals, for example, a Lady Gaga impassive while she is in the process of getting vomit on it, and then eat the heart. In another part, one that sometimes presents itself as the best be the enemy of Madonna opted for emotion with a sequence of acoustic piano, which is in contrast with his interpretations more rock ‘ n ‘ roll. In total, the concert “The Monster Ball Tour”, more than two hours of stage representation.

The promotion of his greatest hits

Company to promote the album “The Fame Monster”, the tour “The Monster Ball Tour” is an opportunity for Lady Gaga to sing on stage her greatest hits. As a reminder, Lady Gaga is still in 2009 at the beginning of his career as a singer. “The Fame Monster” is the second album of Stefanie Joanne Angelina Germanotta (her real name), released about a year after his debut album, “The Fame”. The list of hits performed on stage by Lady Gaga on the occasion of this tour has yet a few of his biggest musical success in France. Among the highlights, we can mention the hits “Just Dance”, “Alejandro”, “Poker Face”, “Paparazzi” or “Bad Romance”.

A concert available on DVD

For fans of Lady Gaga who have not been able to attend or who would like to relive the emotions of “The Monster Ball” Tour, the concert was the subject of a video recording. Recorded at Madison Square Garden in New York in February 2011, the concert was marketed on DVD. In France, the viewers of NRJ Hits have had the chance to discover it for the first time in may 2011, and then several times on NRJ 12.