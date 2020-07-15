Lady Gaga becomes the new face of the fragrance Valentino

Valentino presents their new fragrance “Voce Vita” represented by the famous singer Lady Gaga, known for their global successes, and its values in terms of self-acceptance.

Between the launch of its cosmetics brand, as well as her new album, Lady Gaga started a new project to become the face of the new perfume from Valentino. After having dazzled on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2019 with your lavender dress by the Italian firm, the singer of formalizing your union with this new campaign.

The new fragrance, called “Voce Vita“(voce in Italian) fits perfectly to the image of Lady Gaga. Chosen by the artistic director Pierpaolo Piccioli for her voice and values, and the star represents and celebrates the voices of women through the fragrance. “Lady Gaga embodies the freedom, self-consciousness and purity“explains the artistic director, in a press release.

An icon of the influence and inspiration

True source of inspiration for a whole generation, Lady Gaga makes it a point of honor for the law for gender equality and the self-confidence, values shared by the house Valentino. To the director-general of Valentino Beauty, Garance Delaye, there was no doubt as to the choice of the ambassador : “this is a real great citizen of the world“he said in a statement that the director-general.

“The commitment of Lady Gaga in this campaign, the project at its highest level. It is the icon of a generation. His message of freedom, self-expression, and the equality is the same as that of the community Valentino fight. I am very proud to have you with us”explains Pierpaolo Piccioli in a press release.