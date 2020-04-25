Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlakes… 10 music documentaries to discover it on Netflix !

Lady Gaga / FIVE FOOT TWO

Under your eyes, Lady Gaga, the queen of pop and the provoc, released a new album and preparing for the Super Bowl, while facing his fears and physical and emotional.

Of Chris Moubarkel

Beyoncé / HOMECOMING dress

Organization of the staging for the concert of the singer Beyoncé during the festival 2018 Coachella.

Of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Whitey Houston / WHITNEY : CAN I BE ME

Check out the emptiness of the pop star Whitney Houstonfrom its beginnings in the music until his tragic end, through his fight against his addiction to the drug.



Of Nick Broomfield

Taylor Swift / MISS AMERICANA

Taylor Swift reveals itself not only as an artist, but also as a woman exploiting the incredible power of his voice.

Of Lana Wilson

The Rolling Stones / the ROLLING STONES : OLE OLE OLE ! A TRIP ACROSS LATIN AMERICA

This documentary accompanies thesStonessur tour 2016 through ten major cities of Latin America. There’s also the careful preparation of their first concert in Havana, a free show and disproportionate as Cuba had never known.

Of Paul Dugdale

Quincy Jones / QUINCY

The life and career of the legendary producteur music Quincy Jones are traced in this documentary produced by his daughter, Rashida Jones.

Of Rashida Jones, Alan Hicks

Nina Simone / WHAT HAPPENED, MISS SIMONE ?

The story of the singer of legend Nina Simone, mixing of the recordings ever released by rare archival images, all rocked by its biggest success.

Of Liz Garbus

Justin Timberlake / JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE + THE TENNESSEE KIDS



During the lasteras nights of this world tour, the director Jonathan Demme capture what makes the show : musicians, dancers, and the magnetism of the star.

Of Jonathan Demme

Bob Dylan / the ROLLING THUNDER REVIE

In true alchemist, Martin Scorsese mixing the myths and the reality to evoke the tour Rolling Thunder Review of Bob Dylanin America, with the mutation of 1975.

Of Martin Scorsese

Michael Jackson / THIS IS IT

This entertaining documentary follows the journey of the icon of the pop Michael Jackson up until the days preceding his death, in full preparation of a series of 50 concerts.



Of Kenny Ortega