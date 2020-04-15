Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Lizzo participate in a charity benefit concert for the containment

Lady Gaga is going to organize a charity benefit concert against the coronavirus, with a bevy of stars – Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Elton John in the top of the list – whose performances will be broadcast directly from home. So that we keep the morale while we all contribute to slow the spread of Covid-19 and staying at home, the singer was associated with Global Citizen for live broadcasting the One World : Together At Home. This concert virtual is a true demonstration of solidarity to support theWorld health organization and health professionals currently in the first line.

One World : Together At Home

The singer and oscar Winner, who has already helped to collect $ 35 million (28 million pounds sterling) for the WHO, will give a live concert on April 18. BBC One will also air the day after a show on the highlights of the event, with bonus interviews of health professionals, the british currently in the first line. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbertother celebrities expected to make an appearance, including David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington and Priyanka Chopra. The concert is not only a fundraising event, Gaga wants to focus on the dissemination of a message of solidarity through the entertainment. “We are all very grateful to all the health professionals in the country and around the world”, she said. “What you do, is put you in danger to help the world, and we greet you all”. The pop star, who has received several awards, has called on philanthropists and businesses to make donations to the response fund Covid-19 before the event. “It was an honor to contribute to this huge virtual event, where we need to tell the stories and celebrate the people in first line health care workers, and their acts of kindness. We celebrate and emphasize the unique world-wide community and caring that is formed in the same time. We want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit”. Please note in your agenda, so.

Lady Gaga has already raised millions for World Health Organization © Getty Images

Article syndicated and translated from British Vogue

