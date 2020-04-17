Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Celine Dion, Bruno Mars, Aya Nakamura, JuL… The playlist of the week special karaoke

Then we offered you to discover the classification Billboard of the week with Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber; Quavo, Dua Lipa, and plenty of other artists still, the beginning of melty has concocted a little surprise. You now know, every Friday is the appointment with our playlist of the week. And, in the fifteenth week, we prepared a list of songs special karaoke ! Yes yes you did it. With containment, this is the time or never to warm up the vocal cords. Go, go just below to highlight the star who slumbers in you !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Celine Dion and Garou, Aya Nakamura, Jul ! Admit it, you put the cream of the cream in this playlist special karaoke. The modern, less modern : there is everything. We count on you to let off some steam on it and most importantly you will explode because it is made for that. But in the meantime next Friday and our next playlist, we suggest you discover the top albums of the week with The Weeknd, the soundtrack to Validated, Bosh, Dua Lipa, and a bunch of other singers also. Go see, worth the trip because there have been many changes in the standings.