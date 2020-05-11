Lady Gaga, bridesmaid unleashed : hair staining and damp night

“Two of my best friends, Sarah Tanno, and Tim Stewart just got married. Place at the party !“, she shared story Instagram. On a background of a sunset, the interpreter of Shallow took the pose in a silk dress slit in pink, with her long hair dyed in the same color. Smokey eye, tattoos, and claws the metallic came to complete her look. Once the vows exchanged, the bride and groom and their guests celebrated the event in a bar with a view of the sea.

Lady Gaga appeared in full form during this wedding reception is not like the others : with other friends, the star did not hesitate to climb up on the bar to dance with the bride on the title Yeah! Usher. Somewhat unsteady on high heels, the singer has managed to maintain his balance throughout this impromptu performance. Other celebrities were also of the party since Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross were also present.