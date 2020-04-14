Lady Gaga calls for Macron to become more involved in the international fight against the coronavirus

Whereas Emmanuel Macron gave a new allocation on Monday night, including the next rules of containment in France, Lady Gaga, instigator of a huge gig in confined and charity, which must be held this weekend, has been arrested on Twitter.

The singer has requested to ” support the international fight against the Covid 19 “, engaging with the United Nations, the Coalition for innovations in the field of epidemic preparedness (Cepi) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi), founded by Bill Gates.

“As citizens of the world, we are all in the same boat,” continued the diva, ensuring that last year the president Macron had shown his ” leadership in the fight against pandemics “.

In June 2019, Emmanuel Macron has called on the international community to mobilize for the fight against aids, tuberculosis and malaria, calling the bet on the table of $ 13 billion.

“I need you to save 16 million lives “

“I need one thing : that you are the impossible life to us, the leaders. I have seen the youth do with the climate with a lot of energy, reminding us that this was not enough, ” he launched at the crowd, to the side of Elton John. “I need you to save 16 million lives “.

In other tweets, Lady Gaga has praised the commitment of Justin Trudeau, the canadian Prime minister, and Ursula von der Leyen in their fight against the Covid 19.

On Monday evening, Emmanuel Macron also called to reach out to the african continent. “We also need to know to help our neighbours in Africa to fight the virus more effectively, also help on the economic plan by cancelling the massive debt “, he said.

