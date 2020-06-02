Lady Gaga cancels his visit with Jimmy Fallon to not overshadow the movement #BlackLivesMatter !

A few weeks ago, Lady Gaga made a commitment in the fight against the coronavirus in organizing the benefit concert One World : Together at home. An event that brought together many celebrities, and had raised more than $ 120 million. While the star has just unveiled her album Chromatica a few days ago, it seemed normal for her to do the media tour to promote it. In addition, his title Rain on Me with Ariana Grande was hoisted into the top charts in many countries. However, this was without counting on the movement is #BlackLivesMatter, which is high in the heart of the media and social networks around the world this week.

Very open and engaged on the topic, Lady Gaga has preferred to postpone his appearance in the show the “at home” Jimmy Fallon to let the media attention necessary to the movement. A gesture, very noble on the part of the singer which, since its inception, has fought for many causes. The presenter american will benefit, therefore, to give a voice to activist Jane Elliott, the CNN journalist, Don Lemon and the president of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson. The opportunity for them to highlight the struggles of the movement #BlackLivesMatter.