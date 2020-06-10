Lady Gaga : Chromatica still beats and still records

After months of waiting, Lady Gaga finally unveiled her new album, Chromatica. Worn by the single Stupid Love but also by the excellent collaboration with Ariana Grande Rain on Me, the album has not taken a long time to get a place at the top of the charts. And in fact, since its release, Chromatica always beats most records.

In the United States for example, the opus is spent near of 274,000 copies in a week. According to Billboard, Lady Gaga sign here the best start of 2020 for a female artist (note that only Selena Gomez had managed this feat with Rare). And that’s not all, Lady Gaga has broken another record, 100% female : the interpreter of Shallow may as well boast of having had six albums numbers, all in nine years and two days. Before her, it was Taylor Swift who held the record.

Chromatica continues its ascent, and one thing is for sure, Lady Gaga has not finished to make a mark in the sphere pop.