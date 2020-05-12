Lady Gaga comes to announce its new title ? (Photo) – Voltage

Remember. On the 17th of last October, Lady Gaga was the buzz because of her concert in Los Angeles. While she was performing in front of an amazed public, the popstar has brought up a fan on stage with heras shown by several videos posted by audience on Twitter. Very enthusiastic and in the madness of the moment, the interpreter Poker Face then thrown on the young man and clutched him around the waist with his legs. The embrace lasted for some time until the fan suddenly overcome balance and falls back, thus Lady Gaga in his fallout of the scene. The spectators who attended the incident have been very afraid for their idol.

Holy shit Lady Gaga just fell right in front of me pic.twitter.com/4AUZNXjiNl ash — hole (@idkpinecone) October 18, 2019

When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body…Just Dance. Gonna be ok👌 pic.twitter.com/zMft1eArFe — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 18, 2019

Stupid Lovethe next title from Lady Gaga ?

Now recovered from her emotions, and after having spent countless hours in the er to make radios, the star returns to his future projects. In fact, since the recent announcement of his next albumthe fans expect nothing more than that. It must be said that the interpreter of Poker Face never ceases to reveal its working sessions in the studio with his producer on the social networks. “Yes, I’m pregnant… my sixth album !”, she stated, inter alia, there is little on the web. In continual search of clues about the new project of their idol, thees web users rummage around and scrutinize the slightest release of Lady Gaga.

This Wednesday, October 30, the singer has released her cut-out pumpkin for Halloween. A cliché, a priori, trivial and yet… The screen of his phone, placed next to the vegetable, is in the process of distributing a title. By zooming in on the screen, the fans have read : Stupid Love. Better yet, in the credits of this song, the record label of Lady Gaga, as well as its name are mentioned.

Fans are convinced @LadyGaga just teased a song from #LG6 titled “STUPID LOVE ‘ in new photo shared to social media. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/7svwpvl5GZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2019

The fans are so convinced that this song is the next single of the star. For the time being, the main interested has not yet reacted. Case to follow…