Lady Gaga completely changes the look for the anniversary of A Star Is Born

Happy birthday A Star Is Born ! A year ago out the songs from the film A Star Is Born. Recall that Lady Gaga is at the origin of the soundtrack of the feature film. On the occasion of the first anniversary of the original soundtrack, the singer of 33 years, has unveiled a new photo on Instagram.

The platinum disc for A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga has unveiled a photo of a disc of platinum in commenting : “a year ago, a Star was born, and here we are 6 times platinum pink”. The song Shallow has in fact been a huge success across the world. The duo formed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper has moved to the cinema, but also in this song. Remember : a duo behind a piano had been THE big moment of the Oscars 2019.

Since the tsunami-A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have chosen to be rather discreet. The actor has lived a break-up with Irina Shaykpreferring now to spend with his daughter, Lea de Seine. Singer Lady Gaga on his side has found love with a sound technician, and has launched a brand cosmetics !

The look very pink of Lady Gaga

And to celebrate these 6 million albums sold worldwide, Lady Gaga has opted for a total look in pink ! The singer wears a dress very Rockabilly-pink and black, with platform shoes impressive. For the touch of glamour, she wears a parure of diamonds and hair… pink ! We love this bold choice.

Concerning her make-up, it is obviously signed Haus Labatories, its own brand. On the eyes, she wears the shades Glam Attack in “Pink Bitch” and “Aphrodite” not to mention “Chained Ballerina” for her smoky eye. She wears a dash of liner “punk”. His lips were drawn with the liner “Ride” and the Riot Lip Gloss in “Entranced”.