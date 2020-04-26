Lady Gaga confirms to the publication of a new book “Channel Kindness” – Actu Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is well and truly back. In music, first with the release of his new hit “Stupid Love” topped the charts and his album, unreleased, entitled “Chromatica” available on April 10, next but also from a literary point of view with the publication of a book “Channel Kindness : Stories of Kindness and Community”.

The Foundation Born This Waycreated by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, announced the release of this book in the history of the 22 September next. The work will consist “inspiring stories written by young people” but also “notes of personal accountability.”

According to a press release, the book will describe also “the story of a young writer who discovers the power of self-esteem after having been bullied at school, someone who has launched a movement against the stigma around mental health and any other person who has created spaces for the healthy community LGBTQ”.

Lady Gaga goes on tour !

In parallel of the release of his new musical project, Lady Gaga will also be on the road for a tour event, “The Chromatica Ball Tour”. Don’t miss also not his concert at the Stade de France on July 24. The box office opens in a few hours…

For his next shows, it promises a lot of changes. According to his confession during a FaceTime organized on NRJ, Lady Gaga has explained that his tour would be totally different from the previous one: “It’s going to be something that I built which is in the spirit, in the hearts and in the soul of the album ‘Chromatica’. It will not be as ‘ENIGMA’ and completely different. Except that I’ll be there !”