Lady Gaga couple : who is her companion Michael Polansky ?

Lady Gaga has said : its old fractures, often difficult ones, have been inspired to write Chromatica, his next album including the hit single Rain on me, is available this Friday, may 22. It must be said that in recent years, the singer has accumulated failures in love. There had been the split with Taylor Kinney, whom she had left in 2016, then the one with Christian Carino. But today, Lady Gaga is once again a woman in love and happy. And no, this is not in the arms of Bradley Cooper that she was to take refuge, no offense to the fans of the movie A Star is Born. On 2 February last, the american magazine Page Six revealed that the singer had set her sights on a certain Michael Polansky.

The guy is a complete stranger to show business, since it is an entrepreneur and investor, a graduate of the University of Harvard. After his CV very thoroughhe started and still runs many, many businesses and in particular the institute of cancer immunotherapy, which he founded at the side of Sean Parker, co-creator of Facebook, or the Parker Group. It has even contributed to the launch of the Parker Foundation in 2015, a project of philanthropy private for $ 600 million, dedicated to public health and civic engagement, among others.

Lady Gaga : finally happy ?

According to several sources cited by our fellow americans, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky is know for several years and would have crossed many times during events hosted at the mansion of Sean Parker in Los Angeles. The popstar and international and his new companion would have ended in December last yearin the same place, on the occasion of a birthday party for Sean Parker. The pair were then spotted together in Las Vegas, during the evening of new year’s eve, before being photographed in full fuck in Miamion the balcony of the mansion of Michael Polansky.

“Michael is a guy really smart, a guy very seriously who has always been discreet”has told an anonymous source. In July 2019, however, the interpreter of Poker Face had been photographed kissing a sound engineer the name of Dan Horton. A month earlier, yet, it was in the arms of Brian Newman she had been taken in flagrante delicto. Our Lady has-she found the shoe that fits ? It is necessary to believe. On Instagram, she no longer hesitate to appear with him. Surprising the ex-wife of Michael Polansky, who has learned a new on the Internet. Anyway, Gaga seems to be more in love than ever. This time, it does not seem to be a “bad romance”.

