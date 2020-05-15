Lady Gaga couple: with whom she shared her life? – Actu Lady Gaga

The singer is known throughout the world. For years, Lady Gaga has created her own universe in the world of music. His personal bits and his look sometimes crazy to him that they forged the image that the singer has today. Always in search of new experiences, the artist has no fear of launching into the unknown. However, it is not always easy to identify the star. Quite mysterious about his private life, Lady Gaga wants to keep some secret items. Starting with its romantic relationships. The young woman is not his first romance. But it is not obvious to know when she is in a couple or not. On several occasions, rumors have circulated about her possible passions. Back on the men who have marked the life of Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, a couple dreamed of

His audience was (re)discovered in the film that has caused a sensation, ” A Star is Born “. Alongside Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga has left to wear for the film. In it she played Ally, a young singer. No frills, Stefani Germanotta real name, was the only asset, his sublime voice. While it occurs in a bar of a city, a country singer to drift the cue. This is none other than Bradley Cooper. Throughout the film, the two characters live a story of turbulent love. But between fiction and reality, difficult to actually do things for the public.

Has the release of the film, all the world is conquered by the couple as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper form on the screen. Many imagine, then, a relationship between the two. For them, the complicity is too strong and too important for it not to be real. But at the time of the release of the film, oscar-winning, the two main actors are already engaged with other people. Lady Gaga is with Christien Carino, an american agent. Bradley Cooper, him, is with Irina Shayk, famous Russian model.