Lady Gaga decapitated by Robert Wilson in a video portrait, typing

The visual artist and stage director, american Robert Wilson has inaugurated a virtual showroom in which it exposes the hypnotic video portraits of Lady Gaga, and Winona Ryder.

Isolated in Berlin, where he works with the troupe of the Berlin Ensemble – the theatre founded by the playwright Bertolt Brecht in 1949 – Robert Wilson has launched a viewing room digital, a sort of exhibition hall on-line. Known for his visual universe minimalist, consisting of coloured lights, and the ethereal, the stage director and plastic surgeon exposes some of the hypnotic portraits videos he has made in recent decades.

In the course of its meetings and collaborations, Robert Wilson has made video portraits of many artists – the pop star Lady Gaga, actress Winona Ryder and singer Tom Waits to name only a few –, the featuring in of nature-dead inspired by literature or painting. Each of these portraits is presented in a room, most often at a collector’s home, hanging on a wall. “I’ve always designed [ces œuvres] like windows in a room, or a fire in a fireplace, ” explains the artist.

With Lady Gaga as a model, Robert Wilson revisits three paintings exhibited at the Museum of the Louvre : Portrait of Mademoiselle Caroline Rivière (1806) by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, The Death of Marat (1806) by Jacques-Louis David and The Head of Saint John the Baptist Andrea Solari (1507). We see sometimes the pop star a young bourgeois of the First Empirein revolutionary martyrdom lying in his bathtub – narrator voice-overs in a passage of the The misfortunes of Justine Sade – and then beheaded, the head on a platter. The fourth portrait shows the singer naked and tied up, hanging by the feet, in a scene very BDSM !

Among the other portraits video, you can discover the actress Winona Ryder in a scenography inspired byOh the beautiful days, a play by Samuel Beckett in which the main character is buried up to the neck under a nipple.

You will also see choreographer japanese Suzushi Hanayagi in a video enigmatic where you can’t see that his fingers, fripés by the time, indulge in a dance minimalist, with music by David Byrne in the background.

Two works stage of the animals : an owl, in Kool : Snowy Howl ; a fox, a wolf and a lamb in A Winter Fableinspired by a tale from Italo Calvino, famous Italian writer of the Twentieth century. The music of this last video is signed Cocorosie, the duo of indie folk american with that Robert Wilson has worked on several productions (Peter Pan, The Jungle Book).

