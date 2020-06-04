Lady Gaga denouncing a justice “corrupt”

Credits photo : Abaca

Lady Gaga is on all fronts this week. Number one sales in the United States with his song “Rain on Me”, a duet with Ariana Grande, the singer american should also seize the first place of the Top Albums of american, English and French thanks to “Chromatica”, his new album terribly dancing. Nevertheless, the pop star remains committed. After rcolt $ 127 million as a result of his benefit concert “One World : Together at Home” during the confinement, she took the word in the case of the murder of George Floyd, that embraces the United States for more than a week. After a first message in which it was felt that the voice of the black community have been too long silenced the acting as an interpreter of “Stupid Love” has partag a new message to its 42 million abonns.

“We are the tmoins de la brutalit policire”

Lady Gaga y dvoile links to several associations that are fighting to help the community afro-american, as Black Lives Matter, Loveland Foundation, Color of Change or Black in the Future Lab. Organizations for which the singer says he will give gifts in order to continue the fight for racial justice and social . Thanks to the voice of the people, a principle on which this country has t background, the four police officers, have t governs arrts for the murder of a racist and brutal of George Floyd explains the singer, while new elements have come to fill out the case. In effect, the death of George Floyd was reclassifying in the murder, while Derek Chauvin, the police officer who immobilis ground George Floyd, is being prosecuted for voluntary manslaughter without prmditation and risk 40 years in prison. His three colleagues presents at the apprehension of the victim have t inculps Wednesday evening for complicit, and risk a jail sentence of between 10 and 40 years.*

Lady Gaga wishes that this case serve as an example : I hope all the police officers who are books or engage in activities as a racist will be subject to the highest form of justice, even if we know that the law and order in this country are the funds on the racism and are ms corrupted. We are once again the tmoins evidence videntes and dvastatrices of the brutalit policire and responses prjudiciables prosecutors and authorities to local. I espre also that the families of all the lives we black that we have cleaned will have justice and rparation, even if I think many of us know that we can’t promise them this .

Through this speaking, acting as an interpreter of “Sour Candy” said to applaud the brave citizens of this nation who have taken the floor and support the voice is not sustained the black community . The spirit of this movement is intrinsquement enracin in a dream universal de bont, and it is precisely this bont is what I wish for all who suffer tonight. I have a compassion without flaw in my heart, because we struggle as a nation to find effective solutions to problems and insidious systmique that hit our country since its birth crit-it before finishing his message on three words have become symbolic : “Black Lives Matter”.