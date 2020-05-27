Lady Gaga does it really reveal the name of his next album ?

Then, the arrival of album number 6, Lady Gaga is closer than ever ? If recently, it was discovered many clues suggesting that Eminem would be back soon with a new album, this time, it appears more than ever to become a reality for the young woman. It must be said that after the release of “Joanne” in 2016 and the songs of “A Star is Born”, fans of Lady Gaga are chomping at the bit to see finally the new album of the american singer. The latter had already tasked a few weeks ago that it was almost ready, and now, everyone is waiting for a release date and especially the info about it. This time, it could well have unveiled the name of her future baby, if we are to believe a tweet interesting.

I’m calling my next album ADELE. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 1, 2019

Lady Gaga tweeted : “I’ll call my next album ADELE.” After “Joanne”the singer would have therefore chosen a new name for his next album… But in reality, many have obviously seen the approximation with the international star Adele. So, is this intentional on the part of Lady Gaga ? She made a joke about it ? Has she really decided to name his forthcoming album, thinking the singer ? Or all this is it just a coincidence ? For the moment, it is difficult to know what lies really behind this mysterious tweet. It will have to wait a little before to know if the album number six from Lady Gaga is called a well “ADELE”, or not ! Always on the planet music, check out the list of nominated for the MTV EMA 2019.