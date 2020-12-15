LADY GAGA DYED HER HAIR THE PERFECT SHADE OF PASTEL LILAC

Lady Gaga loves to surprise us with her hair changes and in the last period with the release of the new album “ Chromatica,” she has tried a myriad of pastel shades, blue, “ ocean blonde “, bubblegum pink.

And now, the “Stupid Love” superstar has added lilac to the list as well.

Mother Monster showed off her new vibrant hair look with a selfie mirror on Instagram and took the opportunity to send an important message to fans:

” These holidays are so important #bekind #loveyourself #spreadjoynotgerms #staysafe, ” Stefani wrote in the caption.

In the photo, the singer-songwriter is wearing a pink sweatshirt with a cut neck and the slogan “Be Kind”. Actually, he wears the sweatshirt like a dress, because who needs pants, anyway?

One thing is certain, the tendency of pastel hair is unstoppable and continues to be reinvented, as no one wants to stop wearing it. The hair dyed with baby shades from pink to peach , but also the wonderful cold colors such as blue and lilac , have conquered everyone – including celebrities.