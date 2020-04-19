Lady Gaga encourages people to smile

Celine Dion has put the final touch to a special broadcast in support of those fighting the pandemic of the COVID-19 tour in the simplicity and quiet of the remains of the stakeholders.

The canadian Press

The singer of Charlemagne has interpreted The Prayer in the company of Andrea Bocelli and Lady Gaga. They were accompanied by the pianist Lang Lang.

Lady Gaga, who had organized the program, had launched One World : Together At Home encouraging people affected by the pandemic of the COVID-19 to seek ways to smile despite the pain.

The show two-hour special presented on Saturday evening also underlined the contribution of health care workers and other people who are on the front line. It was the second part of a marathon eight hours in support of Global Citizen and the world Health Organization.

“I think hard about the health care workers who put their lives in danger for us,” said Lady Gaga, who sang a version of Nat King Cole song Smile.

The show was broadcast on various platforms, including CBC, Bell Media and beIN Sports in Canada. In Quebec, the issue could be seen on the channel VRAK. Amazon Prime Video broadcast also the special program on its platform in Canada.

Stevie Wonder sang Lean On Me Bill Withers — who died on the 30th of march — while playing the piano. He reminded viewers that ” during difficult times like those we live in, we must turn to each other to help each other “.

Paul McCartney has interpreted the success of the Beatles Lady Madonna and spoke of his mother who was a nurse, as pictures of health care workers were shown on the screen.

The major american networks showed simultaneously the emission. The host Jimmy Kimmel noted during the broadcast that more than 50 million americans had already been harvested to help those in need during the crisis.

Among the other celebrities who participated in this special show were the Rolling Stones, Chris Martin, Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, Kelly Clarkson, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez, Lupita’nyong’o and David Beckham.

The side of the Canadians, the singer Jessie Reyez, the presenter of late-night show Lilly Singh and the hockey player P. K. Subban also had a hand in the dough.