Lady Gaga: everything you need to know about his hit “yoü and I” – Actu Lady Gaga

“You and I” – one of the most beautiful hits of Lady Gaga

A song written by Lady Gaga “yoü and I”, which contains excerpts from “We Will Rock You” by Queen, was not meant to be on the album “Born this Way”, the third opus of the singer. This album is one of the most sold of the artist. In fact, “Born this Way” has generated more than $ 422 million dollars. It is also one of those who have had the most success in France. However, after having played this title many times, including on the set of Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga changes her mind. It is the title of the fourth single from “Born this Way”. And she was right! This single is regarded by critics as one of the best songs of his album. The song is even nominated as best solo performance at the 54th Grammy Awards. A dedication to Lady Gaga, who did not originally release this single. At his exit – “You and I” starts at the 36th place of the Billboard charts, but this is the clip that will generate the most reactions.

The music video for “yoü and I”

The video clip of “yoü and I” has been received positively by critics and fans of the singer. It was directed by Laurieann Gibson, a choreographer and artistic director who has worked with Lady Gaga on numerous occasions. In this clip, Lady Gaga to endorse several roles. That of a robot, a child-woman, but also a man they called Jo Calderone. The clip is shot in a universe that is scary and very black. Sex scenes, choreography lustful, the clip puts in scene an atmosphere nightmarish and machiavellian. “You and I” tells first of all a love story between a man and a woman. The clip showcases several characters from Lady Gaga, as if to highlight the different aspects of his personality. And we all know, Lady Gaga loves to dress up. Since the beginning of his career, the singer has managed to make his character from scratch. And this is still the case in the clip of “yoü and I”. Lady Gaga even went so far as to resume her character of Jo Calderone at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2011 for her performance of “yoü and I” in front of an audience amazed. Throughout her career, Lady Gaga has not hesitated to take on the role of several characters. Character of science fiction, drag queen or star of the disco, Lady Gaga is undoubtedly the queen of the provoc. But since his role in the film “A star is born”, the young woman highlights its natural and shows a different facet of his personality. His role in the film he was able to win several trophies, including three Grammy Awards and a Bafta.