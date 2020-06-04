Lady Gaga: evolution of music in 6 songs – Actu Lady Gaga

“Million Reasons” (2016)

A new facet of the music Lady Gaga makes her appearance in 2016 with an album introspective, entitled “Joanne”. The opus is a tribute to the aunt of the star who died of lupus at the age of 19 years. Gaga was never as much in the nude. She does not hesitate to expose his fragility and authenticity.

Even more surprising, after passing through pop, disco, dance, jazz, Lady Gaga goes to the country. The emotion has taken over a large number of fans to listen to the hit “Million Reasons”. This ballad, country-pop mixed with the rock, tells the story of the end of a love story without end. The american artist asks his spouse to him reasons not to leave. The lyrics are very touching : “You’re giving me a million reasons to let you go/You’re giving me a million reasons to quit the show” in French, “Can you give me a million reasons to let you go/can You give me a million reasons to leave the stage”.