Lady Gaga forgets Artpop, the fans remind him

Lady Gaga juggles between his residence in Las Vegas and the studio, ready to mount still higher. With the success of A Star is Bornthe singer with dozens of awards reached a peak in his career, and inevitably, the goal is to make it as well (if not better) with its next opus. And precisely, in talking about the album, Artpop was celebrating his birthday recently. The climax in the story is that Lady Gaga does not remember really… the evidence on Twitter.

Neither one nor two, the fans are given the mission to remind him of this time : “How can you, Gaga !” comments on one of them. And of course, there are many people who have used and abused of same the image of Gaga… If it is always good to dive into the discography of an artist, we’re not going to lie, it was all the same looking forward to the next titles of Lady Gaga… besides, would it have unveiled the title of her next single ?