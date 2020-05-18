Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande, Rain On Me will be released next week

FINALLY ! After weeks of waiting, Lady Gaga has finally arrested a new sdate for the release of his album Chromatica – we expected the album to the on may 29. And since a good news never comes alone, know that the collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, she, expected to be published on may 22 – Rain On Me is included on the album, with two other collaborations of prestige.

Chromatica was due to be published in April, but due to the pandemic that is raging, Lady Gaga has chosen to push the output. “When the album comes out, I want to we can dance together, sweat together, kissing”, she wrote to her fans a few weeks ago. Within a week, Rain On Me successor to the excellent Stupid Love. Patience…!