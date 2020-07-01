Lady Gaga : Genius or charlatan?

The charming bright of the first series of success of Gaga, which included the best of the best Poker Face, Bad Romance and Born This Way, has never been put into question. But Courtney Smith, music critic and author of Record Collecting for Girls, I think that Gaga herself does not have enough accolades to create their music. “As a lyricist, I think that Gaga touches their contributions,” says Smith. “But as a producer and composer, I believe that their role is often underestimated, while the men he works with have a large amount of credit. “Very soon, the producer moroccan-Swedish has been Redone qualified d ‘ “architect of sound” behind The Fame, even if it only worked in six of his 15 titles. More recently, his partner Joanne, and A Star is Born Mark Ronson is, at times, has been chosen to play a similar role.

“People talk about his albums as if the men who turned the buttons had any vision, and that was only a channel,” Smith says. “This could not be further from the truth and do not understand how she is as a producer. “Smith points out, unfortunately, that women pop artists co-write their tubes with collaborators in men are often under-estimated in this way.

A comparison useless



In fact, it is a trope sexist that even Gaga she has unwittingly perpetuated. Asked in a radio interview in 2016 in comparison with Madonna, another female pop artist to co-produce their own albums, Gaga has answered : “I wouldn’t be all this comparison. I don’t want to show a lack of respect to the Madonna. This is a nice lady. And she has had a fantastic career and huge… But I play a lot of instruments, I write all of my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio, I am producer, I’m a writer. What I do is different. ”

Again, it is difficult to blame Gaga for wanting to draw a clear line between her and the queen of pop. Since then she has pierced 12 years ago, she has faced the frequent comparisons to Madonna and with all honesty, there are obvious parallels between the two women. The two spent a long time perfecting their art in the club scene of the Lower East Side of New York before becoming famous – and two of them have channeled their catholic education in a music that plays provocatively with religious images (Madonna has scored a success in the definition of your career Like a Prayer, 1989; Gaga has reached the top 10 with Judas in 2011). In addition, the two have a special relationship with the LGBT community and a gift certain to offer a performance pop spectacular; their actions respective to the half time of the Super Bowl have been classified among the best of all time.