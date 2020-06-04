Lady Gaga gives his definition of beauty “against the current” – Actu Lady Gaga

The Mother Monster is known for its extravagant looks that are often in the newspapers. The singer confided on his style of dress and the impact it could have on his fans, on the occasion of an interview for the show australian The Sunday Project. “Even if I wear dresses from time to time, and as I sit here without pants with my big boots, my definition of beauty has always been against the current. I dress simply depending on my tastes of the day, depending on what I want to do with my hair, my makeup.“said the interpreter of “Stupid Love”.

Lady Gaga hopes her look “against the current“motivates his fans to love as they are instead of searching at any price for perfection. “But I don’t want to be the bearer of a message for anyone, especially for young people, it would be perfect, and have some type of physical to be a nice person“, she says.

Lady Gaga is supported by his beloved Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has insisted during this interview on the fact that his physique was not the cause of its success. “I am not finish there because I’m beautiful. I am not a top model. I’m musqiue and this is my brain and my heart that have brought me so far and a lot of work.”

Gaga was then alluded to her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, which she describes as : “a straight man who has a high opinion of it”. The businessman would push even still his girlfriend to stay itself. “It touches me a lot because I had the impression of being seen as a person, and it was really nice not to be taken for an object by a man.”