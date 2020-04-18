Lady Gaga has a million reasons to inspire you to give back

Lady Gaga has no time for people to tell women what they should or should not do!

This last Valentine’s day, Gaga has chosen to propose is to protest against the tradition, according to which, during a leap year, women are “allowed” to propose to men.

In a comment sent to Klarna, a shopping service, Gaga said: “Anyone who knows me knows that I believe that any person, regardless of their gender identity, should be able to express any act of love, no matter what day of the year.”

Wear a ring by her boyfriend of long-standing B. Åkerlund, she added, “So, in an act of challenge to this tradition outdated, I decided to say yes to MYSELF! And wear this ring today, with pride, to remind myself and everyone that the only permission you need to love comes from you.”