LADY GAGA HAS EXPRESSED ALL HER LOVE FOR ARIANA GRANDE’S “POSITIONS”

Lady Gaga has once again shown all her support for her friend and colleague Ariana Grande. In a recent Instagram story, she said she was “obsessed” with Ari’s new album “Positions”, released on October 30th.

The two stars are returning from their first collaboration together “Rain On Me”, one of the most successful songs of 2020 present in “Chromatica”, Gaga’s latest record effort.

Behind the friendship of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, there is much more than a song: in an interview in which she retraced a very difficult moment for her, Mother Monster said that it is also thanks to Ari if today she found her smile again.

” I love that girl, ” Gaga said a few months ago while speaking on the CBS Sunday Morning show.

” Do you know how difficult it is to make a female friend in this business? In this business, having a female friendship is like watching pigs fly .”