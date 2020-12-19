CELEBRITIES

LADY GAGA HAS EXPRESSED ALL HER LOVE FOR ARIANA GRANDE’S “POSITIONS”

Posted on

Lady Gaga has once again shown all her support for her friend and colleague  Ariana Grande.  In a recent Instagram story, she said she was “obsessed” with Ari’s new album “Positions”, released on October 30th.

The two stars are returning from their first collaboration together “Rain On Me”, one of the most successful songs of 2020 present in “Chromatica”, Gaga’s latest record effort.

Behind the friendship of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, there is much more than a song: in an interview in which she retraced a very difficult moment for her, Mother Monster said that it is also thanks to Ari if today she found her smile again.

” I love that girl, ” Gaga said a few months ago while speaking on the CBS Sunday Morning show.

” Do you know how difficult it is to make a female friend in this business?  In this business, having a female friendship is like watching pigs fly .” 

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top