Lady Gaga has helped raise $ 35 million for fight against the coronavirus

Since the beginning of the epidemic coronavirus that affects the entire world, many personalities are mobilized, for raise awareness but also for make donations in order to fight against the virus and help hospitals and research.

Lady Gaga he also added his stone to the building in a collected $ 35 million for the cause . It is in a virtual conference WHO she came in explaining how he contacted 70 business leaders and philanthropists in order to raise this sum . She also thanked the nursing staff, and door support to the victims of the Covid – 19 but also to the most deprived persons who have lost their jobs for example .

The singer also offers a concert broadcast on television, on the 18th of April to the States – States, in support of the health staff .