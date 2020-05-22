Lady Gaga has put an end to several addictions through ” Chromatica “

The singer Lady — Gaga – Avalon / Starface



Chromatica has had a therapeutic effect on

Lady Gaga. The star revealed he put an end to some addictions during the recording of his sixth

studio album. Start with the cigarette.

“I have stopped smoking. I smoked for the entire realisation process of this album. And when it was over, I stopped. It was the most beautiful thing and strange that might happen, that this music will look after myself, ” said Lady Gaga in the show of Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

More zen

The interpreter Paparazzi is still in the phase of reconstruction, after having mentioned – often – its problems

mental health. This new album has allowed him to see its existence in a new day. “I do not take of pain relief, because it is not good for my health, but I have flirted with the idea of sobriety. I’m not quite there, but the idea was there during the album. It is the result of the work that I’m trying to do on the trouble I feel “, added Lady Gaga.

The singer explains is to be found at a crossroads, where she had the opportunity to continue to ” destroy every day by continuing to drink, or just be happy to be alive and feel well “. “This is not perfect, it is wabi-sabi. I am perfectly imperfect, ” said Lady Gaga, referring to the concept, aesthetic and spiritual japanese to describe the beauty in imperfection.

Prior to the release of ChromaticaLady Gaga unveiled her duet with

Ariana Grande, Rain On Meavailable from this Thursday.