Lady Gaga has revealed the new release date of ” Chromatica “

Because of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus, Lady Gaga has had to postpone the arrival of his new album in stores. However, the singer has shared the release date of “Chromatica” on the social networks.

“Chromatica” Lady Gaga will be released at the end of may

The actress of “A Star is Born” has lifted the veil on the official release date of her upcoming album. It is on Instagram that Lady Gaga announced that “Chromatica” will be in stores on may 29, 2020. As a reminder, this new album was originally planned for the April 10, 2020.

The singer has already revealed the tracklist of the album

It is in April that Lady Gaga has shared the tracklist of this disc. Among the 16 songs which make up” Chromatica “we find it” Stupid Love “, whose video premiered in February. “Plastic Doll “, “Replay” or even “1000 Doves” will also be to discover.

“Chromatica” coming soon © Mark RALSTON / AFP

A collaboration of the artist with several stars

In ” Chromatica “, it will feature duets from Lady Gaga with other music stars. The singer has appealed to Ariana Grande for “Rain on Me” and Elton John ” Sine from Above “. BLACKPINK will also be discover in ” Sour Candy “.

Lady Gaga has occurred on the internet

In collaboration with Global Citizen, the interpreter of “Bad Romance” has organized a concert on the Web. This show called” One World Together At Home “has been organized in order to raise funds to support the WHO in the fight against the Covid-19.