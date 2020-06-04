Lady Gaga has, she unveiled the title of her next single ?

The month of November arrives and he should be blessed for music fans : as a reminder, we are waiting for the return of Coldplay with a double album, but also a new single signed Adele. But, and if Lady Gaga took advantage of the wave, it also, unveil a new piece ? It is in any case what is ask the fans of the singer. It explains :

As we know, Lady Gaga is currently working on his sixth album. A few months ago, the star had even announced : “Yes, I’m pregnant… my sixth album!”, exclaimed on Twitter. And like any artist, Lady Gaga makes it a point of honour to share his work in the studio with her fans. And it is precisely here that the fans have started to ask questions : Because they let nothing pass, because they analyze every, internet users are also convinced to have found the next title signed Gaga. If you have a good view, look at the picture below : Lady Gaga seems to be listening to a title that could be named Stupid Love… is the title of her next single ?

Of course, all this is only hypothesis. It will be necessary to demonstrate a little more patience before we can discover the new title of Lady Gaga !