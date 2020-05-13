Lady Gaga has vowed to continue to make music

Reese Witherspoon, who heads his own production company to success “Hello Sunshine”, has confessed that he would sometimes not be able to cope with her schedule and that she felt the need to spread the floor and cry.

Speaking during the program “Sunday Morning” for CBS, she explained: “Oh my God, I might lie on the floor and cry. Or I’ll sit in my car and cry. Sometimes I’m overwhelmed, totally overwhelmed. “

However, she insisted on the fact that she intends to devote the necessary time to his work despite everything because she wants to make the industry a safer place for young women.

She said: “I really want to change things. I really want to. I see young women in our community and I want them to have a better experience. I want to see with a positive vision of what the future may hold. I will have to devote time. And I bet on me. I am my own lottery ticket and I still believe in it. If no one else does, I know that I’ll go and I know that I will do the work. “

Reese also believes that the pandemic of Covid-19 is going to completely change Hollywood and she has revealed that she was trying already to find a way to turn of the love scenes, while maintaining a good social distance.

When he was asked: “You can’t really turn a tv show in social distancing, if any?”, Reese responded: “The thing that bothers us the most is the love scenes. We wonder just how we’re going to do. We will just have to be creative.”

And Reese thanked the author of “Wild”, Cheryl Strayed, for having launched his career as a producer.

She said: “The first book that I read before its release, and I thought, “Oh, it would make an amazing film”, it was the memory of Cheryl Strayed,” Wild “. Then I called Cheryl and I asked him: ‘Would you be open to the project, which would be that I made a movie about your life, as a producer?’ She said: “Yes, of course, it’s okay.” I think at the time she did not know that I was a debutante. But she really believed in me. And I’m really grateful that she has given me this opportunity.”