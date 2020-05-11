Lady Gaga: her funny reaction to her Grammy nomination – Actu Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga will she gain a new reward? Since the release of the film “A Star Is Born”, the singer scooped all the awards in the most prestigious ceremonies in the world. Title “Shallow” – composed with Mark Ronson – is listened to and viewed millions of times on the Canvas. Last year, the artist won two awards at the Grammy Awards, “Best Performance Pop-Duo” and “Best Song Written for Visual Media”.

For the year 2020, Lady Gaga has three new nominations thanks to this role. “Always Remember Us This Way” is nominated for “Song of the Year” and “I’ll Never Love Again” is in the category “Best Song Written for Visual Media”. As to the last, the entirety of the original soundtrack to “A Star Is Born” could win the “Best Soundtrack for Visual Media”.