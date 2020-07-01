Lady Gaga: her gesture full of kindness that has not gone unnoticed – Actu Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga : a star with a big heart

It is only after you have left the store that Shannon realized that she had spoken with Lady Gaga! It is, therefore, returned to speak with him: “Hey, you’re Lady Gaga, isn’t it? My best friend in high school was one of his greatest fans. And you’re the reason he made his coming-out. So I wanted to thank you for being an ally amazing.”

The statement of the young man seems to have affected the interpreter of “Stupid Love”. A few seconds later, the superstar gave, in effect, his jacket to the fan. “While I was telling my story about my friend, she took off her jacket and I said, ‘I loved both my jacket. Would like to. It is up to you. Since there are now. It is you who déchireras with it now.’“said Shannon, still dazed by what had happened to him.