Lady Gaga : her line of makeup ‘Haus Laboratories’ is available on Amazon

Tuesday, September 17, at the evening, Lady Gaga has officially launched her brand of makeup Haus Laboratories, at an evening event. Since then, the products are available on Amazon for pre-order.

There it is ! The long-awaited makeup line, Haus Laboratories, designed by Lady Gaga, is officially available. The launch was done during a night in the great pumps, Tuesday, September 17, in Santa Monica. Unveiled in July last year, the project of the singer is to be engaging and inclusive. The word order ? Self-acceptance. Of course. A synonym of “glitter” for the singer, which offers products (vegan and cruelty free) which make stars shine our lips and our eyelids. Officially unveiled yesterday evening, there are also some eye-liner and other wolves for the eyes, which are already available, and the prices are very correct.

Kit for the lips, 52€.

Lip pencil, 17€

Gloss, 19€

Eyeshadow liquid, 21€

Eye-liner, 20€

Eye mask, 27€

The entire brand is available for sale today on Amazon and on the site hauslabs.combut only the United States and China. For France, if the pre-order is possible, it will have to wait until 30 September before you receive the products. We have already filled our shopping basket.

Anne Lods