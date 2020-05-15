Lady Gaga: her music that carton on YouTube – Actu Lady Gaga

The best clips of Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has sold more than 200 million albums around the world since the beginning of his career. It was in August 2008 that the singer launched his career with the album “Fame”. While the singer is presented as the new Madonna album, Lady Gaga goes straight to the top of the charts in north america and europe. A year later, Lady Gaga released a second album titled “The Fame Monster” where we find the single “Bad Romance”. The video directed by the film director Francis Lawrence is a cardboard world. This is the clip of Lady Gaga’s most-viewed on YouTube with over 1 billion views. This clip has been named “clip of the year” by Billboard in 2008, and is considered to be his best clip. In the second position of the clips of Lady Gaga that score the most on YouTube are “Poker Face”. This video after her first album “Fame” has been viewed over 600 million times. In the third place of the podium comes to the clip “Alejandro”. More than 360 millions of fans have watched this clip on YouTube. He, however, has been the victim of several controversies. In fact, the clip is considered to be blasphemous by many defenders of the catholic religion. But the story behind this song is quite different for the producer of a movie clip.

Lady Gaga, the queen of YouTube

During her career, Lady Gaga has broken many records. The singer is one of the queens of the platform. Thanks to her single “Bad Romance”, she became the first artist to surpass one billion views on YouTube. The singer is constantly renewing itself. This is the case for her single “Applause” which is the fourth one of his music videos most viewed on YouTube with over 330 million clicks. In it, the singer reveals her naked many times. But it is also one of the first times she reveals her face without the many devices and masks that she usually wears in her videos. Finally, it is a movie clip totally rock that sits in the fifth position of the video of Lady Gaga that score the most on YouTube with 330 million views, Lady Gaga broke the taboos. Like every time, she does not hesitate to make allusion to the religion and sex. It puts the image of the biblical characters in poses little in common. The fans did not hesitate to emphasize the character and creative avant-garde of the clip, while the most religious regret of his character challenging. Anyway, Lady Gaga is an artist who divides. Even though his videos and songs are always a success. The one that won in 2019 the Grammy Awards in the best performance pop duo/group for ” tube sound “Shallow” has not finished surprising us.