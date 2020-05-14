Lady Gaga : her private life threatened by hackers – Voltage

While her single Stupid Love continues to hit, Lady Gaga has recently announced the arrival of his future album Chromatica for the 29th of may next. An output that was originally scheduled for April but was postponed because of the outbreak of coronavirus. The program of this new musical project ? 16 songs including three huge collaborations : one with Ariana Grande on the song Rain On Meanother with Elton John on Sine from Above and finally, a last with the famous women’s group, K-Pop, Blackpinkon the song Sour Candy. If everything seemed to succeed to Lady Gaga, the artist is today indirectly the target of a group of hackers. In effect, cas revealed by the law firm Grumman Shire Miseras & Sacks to the magazine Variety, cyber attack, are managed to steal data concerning several of their clients including Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Elton John, or Nicki Minaj.

Confidential data revealed

“We can confirm that we have been the victim of a cyber attack“, explained the law firm in american media. “We have warned our clients and their teams. We have hired the experts the most successful in this area, and we are currently working on this issue“, he continued. Among the information stolen, found, as well as contracts, confidentiality agreements, email addresses, phone numbers and some elements of the private life of artists. Malware, hackers claim to have paralyzed the computer system of the firm and recovered 756 Gb of data strictly private.

As shown in The Parisianthe hackers have already published several documents, anonymously, on the darkweb, such as an extract of the contract from Madonna for her latest tour, “Madame X” or a confidentiality agreement signed by Christina Aguilera. This group of hackers has not decided to stop there. They have promised to spread soon a first Gigabyte of data before passing it to 100 Gb if the firm GSM Law does not disburse a large sum of Bitcoins as ransom.