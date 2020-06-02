Lady Gaga : her song “Shallow” is it plagiarism ?

An Oscar, a Grammy, a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award : the ballad flagship of the film A Star Is Born will all captured. But she is now in turmoil, while his co-writer, Lady Gaga, who performs with Bradley Cooper, is accused of plagiarism.

Misuse ?

But now the authors of the international hit, the star Lady Gaga and the british producer Mark Ronson, are accused of plagiarism by a songwriter of pop/country américainen, Steve Ronsen. According to him, Shallow takes a sequence of three agreements identical to the one of his song Almost posted on the platform SoundCloud it was five years ago.

“I admire the talent of Lady Gaga and I just want to solve this case,” says Steve Ronsen with the media Entertainment Tonight. “I have asked the opinion of a musicologist who has confirmed to me that the songs are similar”, he says, before explaining that he will “explore the issue” with his lawyer Mark D. Shirian, to find out if there has been a “misuse”.

.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yXIb0yNZfU

The defence and counter-attack Lady Gaga

“Mr. Ronsen and his lawyer are trying to make easy money on the back of a successful artist,” replies Orin Snyder, a lawyer for Lady Gaga, via press release. And to add, shamelessly : “It is a shameful and deceitful. If Master Shirian had to bring a lawsuit, Lady Gaga, the will fight with force and will triumph.”

The lawyer for the diva also explained to have provided his brother a long letter with the opinion of many musicologists, who, in turn, “have found no similarity admissible between the two songs.” And klitschko : “Even the musicologist of Shirian has recognized that the progression of the three agreements is present in many of the songs released before those of his client.”