Lady Gaga: her story hilarious on the evening of the Oscars – Actu Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga very amused by his anecdote

Lady Gaga explains that at the party, several people came to congratulate her on her award. The security guards were always there to monitor the star, as well as his collar. Taken in the euphoria of the event, the artist decides to go celebrate his award in the company of his faithful friend Madonna.

“I was so excited! I had champagne, my sister was with me, so we celebrated it really backstage with the oscar in his hands. And I’m just part of it. I went with the diamond around my neck, and I had not warned anyone, I’m just part of it. And Tiffany started to panic, and they would say: ‘it is part with the diamond!!’. And I was party to join Madonna. We were just trying to relax. And every security guy I stared, in every corner of the room. […] And after that, I had really wanted to go to Taco Bell! So at this point I have permanently removed the necklace”. A crazy story that forever changed this great night for Lady Gaga.