Lady Gaga : her technique surprising beauty to recover after a show

After Celine Dion, it is the turn of Lady Gaga taking up his quarters in Las Vegas. The star of “A star is born” is far from film sets, to find the scene with her show entitled ” Enigma “. A series of seventy-four concerts, which puts the body of the singer to the test. The one who confided to suffer from fibromalgie in 2017, an evil that she brought to light in the documentary “Five Foot Two” is bound in a program of shock to survive to his schedule intense. It is on its last post in Instagram that Lady Gaga lifts the veil on its ritual fitness, also framed as the one followed by the great athletes. After having given everything on stage, it is backstage that any other game is played. The star defies the laws of physics by immersing his body in a bath of ice cubes for five to ten minutes, after twenty minutes of hot bath, then twenty minutes of compression in a combination collar of ice cubes. Thermal shocks that allow his body to recover while avoiding aches and pains. The singer also takes care of his face with a gel mask to decongest the eye contour and to combat the signs of aging.

The cold therapy and the training of Lady Gaga

In a dedicated article on our site, we learned that the cryotherapy ” cold therapy can protect the body from various pains in muscles or joints caused by a too great effort for the relief of certain diseases such as rheumatism or to improve the quality of sleep. By lowering the temperature of the tissues, the cold is limiting the inflammation and reduce the pain.” Moreover, many of the stars cited the cold weather as an ally of well-being and beauty. Vanessa Paradis confided to smooth the skin each morning using an ice cube. Before going on stage Lady Gaga has been submitted to an intensive training consisting of weight training and swimming lengths in a pool. A program that positively impact both its physical conditions as his mind.